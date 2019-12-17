Michigan sues opioid distributors, likens to drug dealers

(12/17/2019) - Michigan is suing four companies over the deadly painkiller epidemic.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel says Michigan is the first state to sue major opioid distributors under a drug dealer liability law.

Nessel and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the lawsuit Tuesday.

"This is a crucial step in the right direction. Where we can act, we will do so and we will do so swiftly, surely and in a coordinated fashion," Governor Whitmer said.

The suit names Americsource Bergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Walgreens. They have been sued in other states, too.

"Cardinal Health incorporated, McKesson Corporation, Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation and Walgreen company had an obligation, a responsibility and a legal requirement to ensure that those drugs would not get into the wrong hands," Nessel said in a news conference in Wayne County Circuit Court.

Michigan is the 49th state to file legal action against the opioid industry. Only Nebraska hasn't. Nessel says the opioid crisis has led the state to bear high financial costs.

"This was not only negligent; it was unlawful, a public nuisance and, as a result, subjects these companies to liability under the Drug Dealer Liability Act," Nessel said.

The companies have contended they functioned as a delivery service and kept authorities apprised of the quantities being shipped.

