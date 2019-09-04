Michigan to receive $35 million to fight opioid epidemic

(09/04/19)- "It's a struggle, like myself, you have to stay in recovery." said Odyssey House Recovery Manager, Denise Terryyah.

Image Source: U.S. Air Force / Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner / MGN

Dealing with addiction is something Denise Terryah knows all too well.

She's been clean for 8 years - and has spent the past 6 working with others struggling to do the same-- at the Odyssey House in Flint.

"Coaches in the street corners," Terryah said.

Terryah believes the money to fight the opioid epidemic could be best used on the front line.

"On the street corners, not just at the treatment centers, not just at the recovery houses. on the street corners in the trenches, where the addicts are at." Terryah said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will get $35 million from the federal government to fight the opioid epidemic.

"It's amazing. Absolutely amazing, we could use it,"

More than $7 million will be used to better track overdose deaths so authorities have access to data faster on where people are dying.

"Where's it coming from. Is it coming from doctors, is it prescriptions. Is it coming from the streets. It will help us a lot," Terryah said

The state will also receive nearly $28 million dollars to support prevention, treatment, including medically assisted treatment and recovery programs.

"Even with Narcan kits, anything. Even a little bit will help," Terryah said.

The money is part of grants that will go to every state.

When all the money is passed out - more than $600 million will be awarded across the country.