Michigan unemployment: $11.4 billion paid to 2 million people, 140,000 claims on hold

(6/19/2020) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has disbursed $11.4 billion to 2 million people since the coronavirus pandemic reached the state.

The agency also announced that it has cleared about 200,000 of the 340,000 accounts flagged for possible fraud. That includes 150,000 claims that were approved just in the past week, according to an update Friday.

About 140,000 Michigan unemployment benefits claims remain on hold while officials await further identification or other information.

“Our focus remains on getting 100% of eligible Michigan workers 100% of the benefits they deserve," said Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Steve Gray. "We are using every available resource to verify the identity of legitimate claimants whose payments are held due to increased criminal activity, including 850 dedicated employees and newly formed advanced analytics team."

Several states have reported organized scam activity targeting unemployment benefits. Scammers are using stolen personal identification to file fraudulent unemployment claims, based on a U.S. Secret Service bulletin in May.

Michigan officials deployed several fraud detection measures to flag the 340,000 accounts that received a stop payment notice. Many of them were required to submit additional verification of their identities.

Gray said the unemployment agency has received about 58,000 reports of fraud since May 15, which includes 25,000 so far in June.

Still, Gray said more than 93% of eligible claimants have received or are approved for benefits. Most of the remaining 7% of claims waiting for payment are under suspicion of impostor fraud.

Gray said a total of 100,000 unemployment benefit claims are being withheld due to possible fraud while 37,000 are awaiting judgment for other reasons.

Michigan unemployment officials are working with fraud experts, forensic accountants and law enforcement to identify legitimate claims and release benefits as quickly as possible.

More than 850 people in the unemployment agency are working on identity verification, Gray said. They have made 125,000 calls to workers whose benefit accounts are flagged as potential fraud.

Republican State Rep. Matt Hall, who chairs the Legislature's Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic, said lawmakers are hearing from residents every day who are waiting for unemployment benefits.

“The agency needs to develop a smarter plan of action to swiftly resolve these issues," he said.

Gray is expected to testify before the Joint Select Committee on Wednesday to give lawmakers more information about the unemployment agency's efforts.