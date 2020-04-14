Michigan unemployment agency adds capacity to online filing system

(4/14/2020) - Michigan's unemployment agency is offering reassuring news for more than 1 million residents filing for unemployment benefits.

As of Tuesday, at least 25% of the workforce is of the job. That equates to 10% of Michigan's entire population currently seeking unemployment benefits.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is asking for patience as they get benefits to those in need.

Unemployment benefits are crucial for the hundreds of thousands of Michganders out of work during these unprecedented time. Only California and Pennsylvania have higher unemployment numbers and both have larger populations.

"Our state system and state systems across the country for unemployment insurance have struggled to cope with these historic numbers," said Jeff Donofrio, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity director.

The state encourages unemployed workers to file for benefits online. But the system has crashed at least twice under the massive volume of people seeking benefits.

Donofrio said the capacity problem is being addressed.

"We know that the unemployment site is up today and is receiving claims," he said. "The state's IT department assures us that they have added additional servers for capacity and it seems to be working."

Donofrio said the Michigan Web Account Manager, which handles online unemployment filings, handled higher traffic than at any point in the last few weeks.

The state is advising everyone to do their part in reducing the strain on the system and file for benefits by last name.

The schedule for filing online is:

-- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for anyone with a last name starting with letters A to L.

-- Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone with a last name starting with letters M to Z.

-- Saturdays for anyone who could not file on one of their allotted days.

The schedule to file by phone at 1-866-500-0017 is:

-- Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone with a last name starting with letters A to L.

-- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone with a last name starting with letters M to Z.

-- Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who could not file on one of their allotted days.

"If you can consider filing during off peak hours after 8 p.m., the website is available for applications 24 hours a day," Donofrio said.

More help is available by phone for laid off workers who can't file online or encounter problems with their applications. The number of employers in the unemployment agency's call center quadrupled from 130 to more than 500 in recent weeks.