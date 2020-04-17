Michigan unemployment agency asks workers to avoid certifying on Mondays

(4/17/2020) - Michigan's unemployment agency has passed out $825 million in benefits to 750,000 laid off workers over the past four weeks.

The agency is asking claimants to avoid certifying their claims on Mondays to relieve stress on the overwhelmed state unemployment system. Mondays are the busiest days for the online system.

Federal law requires unemployed workers to file a certification saying they remain off the job two weeks after their claim is approved -- and every two weeks after that.

Instead of filing that two-week certification on Monday, unemployed workers are asked to certify on other days and consider logging onto the system during off-peak hours after 8 p.m. in the evening.

“The day of the week you certify doesn’t impact benefit amounts and by spreading out the certifications you’ll keep the system up and running and allow others filing claims to access their accounts,” said Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Steve Gray.

Unemployed workers are asked to avoid the Michigan Web Account Manager system after their claim is certified until their next two-week check-in.

The unemployment agency said 99% of eligible workers are receiving their benefits on time. Despite a steady stream of complaints about Michigan's unemployment system, including two instances of it crashing, the agency said all eligible workers will receive benefits.

Anyone who experiences delays with filing a claim will receive the same benefits, because their payments will be backdated to when they were laid off. The $600 weekly federal benefits can be backdated to March 28.

For workers who haven't filed a claim yet, the state is advising everyone to do their part in reducing the strain on the system and file for benefits by last name.

The schedule for filing online is:

-- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for anyone with a last name starting with letters A to L.

-- Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone with a last name starting with letters M to Z.

-- Saturdays for anyone who could not file on one of their allotted days.

The schedule to file by phone at 1-866-500-0017 is:

-- Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone with a last name starting with letters A to L.

-- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone with a last name starting with letters M to Z.

-- Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who could not file on one of their allotted days.