Michigan unemployment agency call center boosts hours and staffing

(4/8/2020) - The hundreds of laid off Michigan workers having trouble connecting with the Unemployment Insurance Agency should have an easier time.

The agency announced Wednesday that it has added staff and will remain open for an extra hour Monday through Saturday during the coronavirus pandemic.

The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Anyone in the queue for phone calls or online chats at closing time will have their issue addressed that day.

The agency is nearly quadrupling call center staffing from 130 employees normally to nearly 500 by the end of this week. Hundreds more will be added in the coming weeks.

“We continue to ramp up our services to make sure every eligible Michigander receives their benefits as quickly as possible and we’re asking workers to please reserve the phone lines for those who cannot go online or are having trouble with their account,” said Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio.

The unemployment agency has been inundated with historic levels of traffic over the past few weeks since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order caused hundreds of businesses to close.

The agency had about 10,000 filings per week before coronavirus reached Michigan. But more than 420,000 workers filed for unemployment benefits over the last two weeks in March -- a 4,000% increase.

Whitmer expanded unemployment eligibility to include service workers and independent contractors affected by the coronavirus pandemic. She also lengthened the time workers can claim benefits from 20 to 26 weeks.

The $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act promises to add $600 per week to unemployment benefit checks.

Whitmer doubled the amount of time for workers to file for benefits from 14 days to 28 days. However, the unemployment agency says every eligible worker who applies will receive benefits even if they have technical issues with their account.

Unemployment claims are back dated to the the day when workers are laid off, so they will receive the same amount of benefits regardless of when their application is received.

Donofrio has said filing online is the best way to submit an unemployment claim. The process typically takes 20 to 25 minutes.

The schedule for filing online is:

-- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for anyone with a last name starting with letters A to L.

-- Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone with a last name starting with letters M to Z.

-- Saturdays for anyone who could not file on one of their allotted days.

The schedule to file by phone at 1-866-500-0017 is:

-- Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone with a last name starting with letters A to L.

-- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone with a last name starting with letters M to Z.

-- Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who could not file on one of their allotted days.