Michigan unemployment agency develops schedule for people to file

(3/27/2020) - Michigan's unemployment agency has developed a schedule to ease stress on its inundated filing system.

Figures show 129,000 people filed for unemployment benefits in Michigan last week. Many people out work complained of long waits by phone and slow load times online while filing their claims.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency released a schedule Friday based on people's last names. They hope it will reduce the number of people trying to file each day.

“We ask Michiganders to remain patient when filing for unemployment and to please follow this schedule to make it easier for everyone to access the emergency relief they need,” said unemployment agency Director Steve Gray.

The schedule for filing online is:

-- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for anyone with a last name starting with letters A to L.

-- Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone with a last name starting with letters M to Z.

-- Saturdays for anyone who could not file on one of their allotted days.

The schedule to file by phone at 1-866-500-0017 is:

-- Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone with a last name starting with letters A to L.

-- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone with a last name starting with letters M to Z.

-- Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who could not file on one of their allotted days.

Gray said seeking unemployment benefits can be completed faster online. Traffic on the online unemployment filing system is usually lighter leading to faster service between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Unemployed workers have 28 days from the end of their work to seek benefits from the state. Benefits will be backdated to their last day on the job, so payments will begin accruing before the date they file.