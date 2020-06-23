Michigan unemployment agency promises to clear pre-May 1 claims next week

(6/23/2020) - Nearly 12,000 unemployed Michigan workers waiting for benefits will get an decision from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency within two weeks.

The agency announced plans to clear a backlog and make a determination on 11,824 claims filed before May 1 by the Fourth of July holiday. A date to decide on claims made after May 1 will be announced soon.

Those who are deemed eligible will get their full benefits while ineligible claimants will get a letter explaining why.

Less than 1% of claims filed before May 1 have been judged ineligible for unemployment benefits.

“While most of our eligible workers have been paid, the unprecedented number of claims during this crisis means that there are still tens of thousands of real Michiganders needing one-on-one review to pay benefits," said Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Steve Gray.

Since March 15, 2.2 million people in Michigan have collected more than $14.3 billion worth of state and federal unemployment benefits. A total of 94.5% of claims have been paid or approved.

Over that time, about 90,000 unemployment benefits claims statewide have been rejected as fraudulent while 33,000 are awaiting a judgment for other reasons, Gray said.

"We know COVID-19 continues to cause fear and frustration for these families and we are working work around the clock and enhance our resources to quickly eliminate the remaining backlog and get every worker the emergency financial assistance they’re entitled to,” he said.