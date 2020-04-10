Michigan unemployment benefits online system add new mode to seek help

(4/10/2020) - Michigan's unemployment agency is taking additional steps to help some of the 800,000 laid off workers facing technical problems while seeking benefits online.

Hundreds of workers have experienced technical issues with the Michigan Web Account Manager system, which is the state's online unemployment benefit system. Many have flooded the department's phone hotline seeking help.

Jeff Donofrio, who oversees the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, said developers have added online prompts and other resources into the system for filers to seek technical assistance.

"These tools are developed to connect users to our tech team, who will contact claimants directly to resolve issues such as incorrect passwords, locked accounts or errors with authentication codes,” he said.

Donofrio said 95% of people seeking unemployment benefits online have not experienced any technical problems. Anyone with unresolved issues should go back to the system and report the issues with the new prompts.

He expects to have nearly 100 state workers assigned to the unemployment system full-time within the next week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the filing deadline from 14 days to 28 days after the date last worked, but all deadlines are now waived. State officials say anyone eligible who applies for unemployment benefits will receive them.

Payments will be backdated to the date each worker was laid off, so delays will not cost any money. The federal $600 per week benefit can be paid retroactive to March 28.