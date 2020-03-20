Michigan unemployment filings increase by 15 times in past week

(3/20/2020) - Officials say applications for unemployment aid have risen more than 15-fold due to a flood of Michigan residents who are suddenly out of work because of the coronavirus.

About 117,000 businesses were directly impacted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order to close or greatly limit service at bars, movie theaters, fitness centers and restaurants to prevent the spread of the virus.

Workers who are off the job because of coronavirus are eligible for expanded unemployment benefits.

Whitmer signed an order Monday allowing employees to obtain state jobless benefits if they need to care for a family member or aren't allowed to work due to COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

Their eligibility continues through 11:59 p.m. April 14 unless it gets extended. Unemployment benefits will be offered to:

-- Workers dealing with an unanticipated family care responsibility due to school closures or a loved one who is ill.

-- Workers who are sick, quarantined or unable to work and who don't have access to paid leave options.

-- First responders and health care workers who become ill after exposure to a patient with COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus.

Michigan's unemployment benefit eligibility period also will increase from 20 weeks to 26 weeks and workers have 28 days to file a claim.

Displaced workers can file for unemployment benefits by calling 1-866-500-0017 or on the state website. No in-person applications will be accepted at state unemployment offices, which are closed to the public.

Businesses are not charged for employees drawing unemployment benefits due to coronavirus.

