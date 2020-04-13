Michigan unemployment website 'experiencing very heavy volumes of traffic'

(4/13/2020) - On the day when thousands more Michigan workers are eligible to apply for unemployment benefits, the state's website was "experiencing very heavy volumes of traffic."

Many workers hoping to apply for unemployment benefits complained that they couldn't log into the Michigan Web Account Manager, where online claims for benefits are filed.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity asked some unemployed workers to delay filing their claims to relieve stress on the system.

"We know newly eligible workers are eager to get benefits," the department posted on Twitter.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency began processing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims at 8 a.m. Monday. Funding is coming from the $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act.

The new benefits beginning Monday are geared toward self-employed workers, gig workers and independent contractors who are off the job due to coronavirus.

State officials asked unemployed workers to abide by the schedules released in March for sending an application for benefits.

The schedule for filing online is:

-- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for anyone with a last name starting with letters A to L.

-- Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone with a last name starting with letters M to Z.

-- Saturdays for anyone who could not file on one of their allotted days.

The schedule to file by phone at 1-866-500-0017 is:

-- Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone with a last name starting with letters A to L.

-- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone with a last name starting with letters M to Z.

-- Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who could not file on one of their allotted days.

More than 800,000 Michigan residents had filed for unemployment benefits by last week, representing at 5,000% increase in claims over a typical period in February and March.

"We’re committed to helping every eligible Michigan worker file and receive benefits," the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity posted on Twitter. "The men and women of UIA are working around the clock to deal with the unprecedented economic pain caused by COVID-19."