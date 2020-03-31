Michigan unemployment online filing system not working

(3/31/2020) - Unemployed Michigan workers were unable to file for benefits online Tuesday morning after the state's system went down.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity says the Michigan Web Access Manager portal was not working Tuesday morning. Technicians were aware of the issue and working on a repair.

Michigan's unemployment benefits filing system has been under significant strain over the past few weeks after thousands of workers were laid off due to coronavirus containment measures.

State figures show 129,000 people filed for unemployment benefits in Michigan from March 15 to 21. That vastly eclipsed the previous weekly record for number of filings, which had been 77,000.

Unemployed workers have been complaining of long waits to contact the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency by phone and slow load times on the MiWAM system to apply for benefits.

The unemployment agency released schedules last week for people to file for benefits based on the first letter of their last names. Officials hope the schedule will ease strain on the system.

The schedule for filing online is:

-- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for anyone with a last name starting with letters A to L.

-- Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone with a last name starting with letters M to Z.

-- Saturdays for anyone who could not file on one of their allotted days.

The schedule to file by phone at 1-866-500-0017 is:

-- Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone with a last name starting with letters A to L.

-- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone with a last name starting with letters M to Z.

-- Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who could not file on one of their allotted days.

Unemployed workers have 28 days from the end of their work to seek benefits from the state. Benefits will be backdated to their last day on the job, so payments will begin accruing before the date they file.