Michigan utilities send help to Florida

(8/30/19) - Dozens of mid-Michigan crews are on standby too.

The storm could leave hundreds of thousands of residents could be without power next week.

Whenever there are major weather events - power companies join forces to help get things back in working order, more quickly.

.

Consumers Energy and DTE are sending crews down to Florida in advance of Hurricane Dorian.

Sixty crews from Consumers, including 15 power line restoration units will work closely with Florida Power & Light.

DTE is sending 130 contract linemen and nearly 80 tree trimmers to help with repairs to damaged poles and power lines.

Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said, "We're happy that we can help in situations like this.

When our employees are able to go to other places and help during severe storms, they know they're making a difference and that's very gratifying."

Crews are expected to leave Saturday and arrive Monday.

Hopefully they will get some rest before the storm hits, as they will be working long shifts once the storm leaves.

Wheeler added, "A lot of time the damage can be more severe with the gusts from a hurricane. You might see power lines and poles that snap or are fully damaged much more severe than we see here in Michigan."

Working in extreme heat and humidity presents additional challenges.

"We'll be putting in 16 hour days. But we always make sure safety comes first. They take precautions to make sure they have water and take breaks so they can do the job well and do the job safely."

Consumers says the crews could be in Florida for up to 3 weeks, depending on how many Florida residents lose power.