Michigan voters can register for absentee ballots with new online tool

(6/12/2020) - The Michigan Secretary of State's Office has launched a new online platform allowing voters to register for absentee ballots.

Previously, voters had to visit their local clerk's office or submit an absentee ballot request in writing. Voters could scan and email their request for to their local clerk, as well.

The online request form is available on the Secretary of State's voting website

“This tool provides another digital option for voters to safely and conveniently apply to receive their absentee ballot, while also offering clerks an easy, cost efficient way of processing the application securely,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Voters have to submit their driver's license or state ID number and the last four digits of their Social Security number to request an absentee ballot using their new online platform.

After completing the application, voters can use an online tool to send the signature they submitted for their driver's license of state ID card and the online form to their local clerk.

After verifying the application, clerks will be able to mail voters their absentee ballot. Voting will still take place through the U.S. Postal Service on a paper ballot.

Michigan's 2018 election reform initiative allows absentee voting for any reason or no reason at all. Signed and completed ballots must be returned to each voter's local clerk by 8 p.m. on election day.