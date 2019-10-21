Michigan voting districts won't be redrawn before 2020 after Supreme Court ruling

(10/21/2019) - Michigan's voting districts won't be redrawn before the 2020 election.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned a lower court's ruling on Monday, which found that 34 of Michigan's congressional and legislative districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

This opinion was expected after the Supreme Court ruled in June that federal courts have no role in determining how voter lines are drawn.

Because of this ruling, Michigan's political districts will stay the same until 2022. A bipartisan state commission takes over the process of drawing those boundaries based on the 2020 Census.