Michigan wins appeal over out-of-state liquor shipments

(4/25/20) - Retailers outside Michigan can’t send alcohol directly to the state’s consumers.

A federal appeals court overturned a decision by a federal judge in Detroit who had described Michigan’s restrictions as an “unjustifiable protectionist regime.”

The dispute centered on a law passed in 2016 by the Republican-controlled Legislature. It allows in-state retailers to ship alcohol to consumers, but it doesn’t extend the practice to retailers outside Michigan.

The appeals court said the law “promotes plenty of legitimate state interests” and is constitutional.

The lawsuit was filed by Lebamoff Enterprises, which operates Cap n’ Cork stores in the Fort Wayne, Indiana, area.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

