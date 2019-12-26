Michigan woman gets kidney from husband on Christmas Eve

(12/26/2019) - Here's a Christmas gift you'd never forget: a kidney.

WOOD-TV reports that doctors in Detroit removed a kidney from Logan Bosselaar on Christmas Eve and transplanted it to his wife, Vanessa. They live in the Grand Rapids area.

The surgery had been in the works for weeks. Doctors were surprised that Logan was a perfect transplant match for his 24-year-old wife, who has a serious kidney disease.

Vanessa says her husband is “now a piece of me.”

