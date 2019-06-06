Michigan would be hit hardest by Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, according to New York Times

(06/06/19) - Surging tariffs and immigration are the driving force behind the President's plan to create a more secure border.

However, the ripple effects of new tariffs with Mexico would be felt across the country but most especially in Michigan.

With 975 auto manufacturing companies in Michigan, tariffs on Mexico would certainly make a dent.

"We do a lot of business across the border. There will be an impact to the price of many cars potentially if the companies don't absorb that," David Kudla said. Kudla is the CEO & Chief Investment Strategist at Mainstay Capital Management.

President Trump says he would impose a 5 percent tariff on all Mexican goods starting Monday. If Mexico doesn't take action to restrain the number of migrants crossing the U.S. border, that tariff would go up by 5 percent each month until it reaches 25 percent in October.

"We still are questioning whether we even see this first level of tariffs go into effect on Monday. We think that there is a lot of pressure within our own country to get this resolved," Kudla said.

If it does go into effect, the concern for business owners is how might it affect the price of parts imported from Mexico.

"I'm sure that it will probably cost a little bit more than what it did before. Hopefully, people get can through that until they can resolve," J.R. Bowden said. Bowden is the owner of Semmens Transmission & Auto Service.

J.R. says whatever challenges they're facing in Washington, it won't stop people from needing their cars fixed. He says whenever there is any change, a business owner adjusts accordingly.

"Whether it's tariffs or just the normal cost of doing business, you have to make adjustment when there's changes. Good or bad, up or down, you just make these adjustments. In years past, some things have actually come down in price and some things have gone up in price," Bowden said.

Other repair shops said a 5 percent increase wouldn't show much change and others said the tariff wasn't on their radar yet.