Michiganders affected by COVID-19 can get collections help for past due state tax debtt

(3/20/20) - The state said people affected by COVID-19 were eligible for collections help with past-due state tax debt or other state debts.

The Michigan Department of Treasury announced Friday it was offering assistance to people who were paying on past-due state tax debts and had been laid off or lost their job due to the pandemic.

It said people who were newly unemployed should contact the Treasury’s Collections Service Center at 517-636-5265.

Click here for more details on Michigan's taxes and the collection process.