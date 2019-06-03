Michiganders encouraged to create emergency preparedness kit for pets

(6/3/19) - There's a new push for Michiganders to be proactive in protecting their pets.

State police want to make sure your furry friends are kept safe in an emergency or disaster.

June is National Pet Preparedness Month, and troopers say it's important to put together a supplies kit.

They say it should include the following items:

• Pet food, water and bowls

• Pet carrier, leash and collar

• Photo of your pet or ID and a photo of you with your pet

• Immunization, veterinary records and pet medications

• First Aid Kit

• Contact list of pet-friendly hotels, veterinarians, and out-of-town friends and family

• Toys, rope and sanitation bags

State police say the kit should be kept in a safe place where you could grab it in an emergency.

They remind families if a place is not safe for humans, it's not safe for pets.

