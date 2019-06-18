Michiganders feeling pain at the pump ... again

(06/18/19) - With summer travel season starting to pick up, Michiganders are once again experiencing pain at the pump.

Gas prices have gone up just in the past 24 hours -- in some cases by as much as 40 cents a gallon.

Mid-Michigan gas prices went up, then down, then back up again over the past 24 hours.

"We call it price cycling. Basically, prices last jumped up three weeks ago and over time as we all saw prices plummet, and in some cases $2.20 to $2.30 a gallon," said GasBuddy Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan.

He said those $2.20 a gallon prices in parts of Mid-Michigan were simply too low to sustain.

"Stations were losing money and that's usually triggers prices to go right back up to where they might have been, had not all of this undercutting not started to begin with," DeHaan said.

He said the region was past due for a price hike Tuesday.

"The cycle repeats normally about one to two weeks. This time it went a little longer because the price of oil fell, but rest assured prices will trickle back down again before they probably jump back up in a couple of weeks," Dehaan said.

Just like Michigan weather, if you don't like gas prices just wait a few minutes and it might change again.

"This is kind of the infamous pricing behavior that we see across Michigan," DeHaan said.