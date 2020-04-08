Michiganders ready for federal boost for unemployment, stimulus payments

(04/08/20) - The Unemployment Insurance Agency looks to ease the frustrations of some Michiganders who have grown frustrated as they run into roadblocks while filing unemployment claims under a stay home, stay safe order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

If Governor Whitmer extends the stay home order, as expected, then Michigan's already-strained unemployment system could get hit hard again.

Nearly 800,000 people have filed for unemployment benefits in Michigan since mid-March.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says more people have applied for unemployment aid in the last two weeks than in all of 2019.

Gaines Township woman Amber DeShone and her husband are two people who've been successful with filing claims, but they can't seem to progress beyond that point.

“I did my certification, and I never received payment. Still haven’t received payment. That was two weeks ago,” DeShone said.

She says not one link, e-mail or phone call has helped her.

“I’ve tried calling. I wake up faithfully every morning. I set an alarm on my phone for 7:55. I sit down at my desk, and I start calling,” she said.

“I have yet to get past a busy signal on that avenue."

Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint) has been adamant that if people are being asked to stay home to stay healthy, then they need some financial relief in the mean time.

“What we’ve done is given the money for an additional 13 weeks of unemployment beyond what the states provide,” Kildee said.

Wednesday the state said it’s nearly quadrupling call center staffing from 130 employees to nearly 500 by the end of this week and staying open longer to accommodate the public. The federal CARES Act would add $600 dollars per week to benefit checks for four months.

Some Americans will also find financial relief with stimulus payments that should start the week of April 12.

“They can only generate about 5 million checks per week. That’s just the capacity that they have," Kildee said. "This is an unprecedented thing. The direct deposit will start going out next week. About 10 days later there will be another round of direct deposits and the checks will start to go to those people starting with the lowest income people.”

Kildee went on to say that he believes the stimulus payments should not be a one-time thing, instead, issued in a series of payments as the COVID-19 pandemic goes on.

Income, whether you have direct deposit, how you filed your taxes, etc. are just a few of the factors that determine how much money you'll receive, although the majority of adults will receive $1,200.

To calculate your individual/household stimulus payout, click here.

