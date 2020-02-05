Michigan's 2 U.S. senators vote to convict President Trump on impeachment articles

(2/5/2020) - Michigan's two U.S. senators voted to convict President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

Democrats Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow found Trump guilty of abusing the office of president and obstructing Congress. However, fewer than two-thirds of senators found Trump guilty, so he was acquitted.

Senators voted 52-48 to find Trump not guilty of abusing his office and 53-47 to find Trump not guilty of obstruction. Republican Mitt Romney of Utah was the only member of the GOP to find Trump guilty of article I.

Peters said in a statement that he believes Trump violated his oath of office by putting personal political goals ahead of the United States. Here is his statement in entirety:

“As an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and as a U.S. Senator, I took an oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution. After solemn consideration of the facts and evidence presented to the Senate, I have concluded that the President violated his oath of office and betrayed the public trust by putting his own personal and political interests before the people of Michigan and our country.

“The evidence presented to the Senate by the House of Representatives was compelling, and was not effectively refuted by the President’s lawyers. The facts clearly showed the President abused the power of his office by illegally holding up critical military aid to extort Ukraine, a vulnerable ally at war with Russia. The President leveraged the good will of the American people and conditioned release of the aid on Ukraine announcing an investigation that would falsely discredit his political rival. His actions were not an effort to further official U.S. foreign policy but rather an unbridled effort to benefit his own re-election campaign by using taxpayer money for a corrupt purpose. The President also engaged in an unprecedented cover up of his activities by stonewalling and obstructing congressional oversight, blocking relevant key witnesses and withholding documents necessary for full transparency.

“The Framers of the Constitution rightly feared that unchecked power by a President, along with corrupt foreign influences, would pose a grave threat to our republic. The President’s conduct violated the American people’s trust, threatens our democracy, and I will vote to hold him accountable for his actions as demanded by the U.S. Constitution. If we do not stand up and defend our democracy during this fragile period — then the Senate is allowing this President and future presidents to have unchecked power without accountability.”

Stabenow doesn't believe Trump got a fair trial in the Senate, as partisanship affected the process. Here is her statement on the vote Wednesday:

“Today was a serious and pivotal moment in our nation’s history. I am disheartened that partisanship won over the willingness to have a fair, bipartisan trial with credible witnesses and documents. Common sense says that if President Trump’s top staff members had evidence of his innocence, he would have insisted that we hear from them, as we should. Unfortunately, the exact opposite happened, which only strengthens the case presented by the House of Representatives.

“I am also deeply concerned that the message being sent by this trial is that this President, and future Presidents, are above the law. That, of course, is the opposite of what should be true in our democracy. Despite the arguments put forward by the White House, in America, no President is above the law, and it is illegal to accept help from a foreign country to influence an election.

“We are here because President Trump used his power as President of the United States to pressure a foreign nation to help him with his upcoming re-election. Ukraine is at war with Russia, and our ongoing military assistance is not only critical to them, but it is vital to our own nation’s security. Holding up this aid for the sake of politics was a clear abuse of power.

“Today’s vote and President Trump’s actions put our 2020 U.S. elections at even greater risk of foreign interference.

“As we move forward, all of us should look for common ground on the things we care deeply about in Michigan and do our part to lessen the divide within our families and our communities.

“I intend to continue to focus on the issues that bring us together – protecting our Great Lakes, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and helping create good-paying jobs. Together, we can move forward in a positive way for our families.”