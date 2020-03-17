Michigan's May 5 election may not happen at the polls

(3/17/2020) - Michigan voters may not go to the polls on May 5 for the state's next scheduled election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Tuesday that she is considering other options for voting that do not jeopardize public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several Mid-Michigan school districts, including Grand Blanc and Atherton, have millage elections planned for the May 5 ballot. All voting may be done with absentee ballots by mail, Benson said.

“I want to ensure Michiganders maintain their democratic right to vote without putting their health or the health of our clerks and election workers at risk,” she said.

No statewide ballot issues are part of the May 5 election.

“We’ve heard from some jurisdictions that they would be happy to consolidate their current issues into the August election,” said Benson. “We would like to provide them that option, while still ensuring that those jurisdictions that need to hold an election in May are able to do so in a safe manner.”

Benson is working with the Bureau of Elections and other officials in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration on deciding how to handle the election. A date for deciding the election format was not announced.

“Our conversations have been fruitful, and I look forward to taking action soon,” Benson said.