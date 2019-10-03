Michigan's School Aid Fund wins unclaimed $1 million Powerball prize

(10/3/2019) - The person who bought a winning Powerball ticket one year ago Thursday did not come forward to claim their $1 million, so Michigan's School Aid Fund claimed the prize instead.

The player matched the five white balls -- 41-53-59-63-66 -- in the Oct. 3, 2018, Powerball drawing to win $1 million. The ticket was purchased at the Speedway gas station at 10070 Highland Road in Hartland.

Powerball tickets expire in one year. Nobody contacted the Michigan Lottery by Thursday afternoon to claim their $1 million, so the prize reverted to the School Aid Fund by default.

This marked the third $1 million lottery prize to go unclaimed in Michigan over the past year. Two million-dollar Mega Millions prizes in March and September also went to the School Aid Fund.