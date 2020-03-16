Michigan's ban on large groups whittled to 50 people or less

(3/16/2020) - The ban on large group assemblies in Michigan is getting stricter on Tuesday morning.

Beginning at 9 a.m., no groups larger than 50 people in a shared indoor space will be allowed in the state, under a revised order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Violators are subject to a possible misdemeanor.

The order announced Monday replaces an order from Whitmer last week, which limited group assemblies to 250 people or less. She said the stricter limit is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The ban on events and assemblies will remain in place until 5 p.m. April 5 unless Whitmer decides to extend it.

Exceptions to the order include health care facilities, private workplaces, the Michigan Legislature, mass transit facilities, grocery stores, pharmacies, agricultural work and construction workers.

“My No. 1 priority remains to protect the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” Whitmer said. “We are all better off when all of us are healthy, and that’s especially true for the most vulnerable. These aggressive actions are aimed at saving lives."

She hopes the stricter order will help slow the spread of coronavirus in the state. The order came moments after state health officials announced Michigan's 54th confirmed case of coronavirus.

“These are very difficult decisions, but I believe together we can work to make the necessary adjustments to contain the pandemic and support one another,” said Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Coronavirus symptoms include mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough and shortness of breath. The best ways to prevent coronavirus and other viruses include:

-- Washing hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds.

-- Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

-- Covering to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

-- Avoiding contact with sick people and staying home when ill.

-- Replace handshakes with elbow bumps.

-- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.