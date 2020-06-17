Michigan's coronavirus State of Emergency likely to extend beyond Friday

(6/17/2020) - Michigan likely will remain under a State of Emergency for coronavirus beyond Friday's scheduled expiration of the declaration, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

She plans to continue the State of Emergency for an undisclosed amount of time, which she said is consistent with the 49 other states. Whitmer said all states remain under some form of a coronavirus emergency orders.

However, Whitmer pointed out that the State of Emergency is not the same as her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, which ended on Monday. The State of Emergency only allows her crisis powers and executive orders to continue.

Whitmer remains concerned about a possible second wave of coronavirus, which she said could lead to her reimposing restrictions to mitigate spread of the illness.

"The more we start to congregate indoors with flu season, we have to be concerned," she said.

Whitmer pointed out other countries are seeing a second wave of coronavirus as they reduce restrictions and the U.S. experienced multiple waves of the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 and 1919.

She called on Michigan residents to continue following orders and guidelines, including wearing a mask inside public places if possible and practicing social distancing by staying six feet apart from one another.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, said some types of restrictions and guidelines will remain in place around the state until the pandemic ends or a cure is developed.

"Until we have an effective antiviral treatment or vaccine, we will have to live in different way," she said.

Public health officials will remain vigilant and closely monitor coronavirus statistics in Michigan to determine the best course of reducing or increasing restrictions.

Khaldun said they will consider the context of any spikes in coronavirus numbers, such as whether an outbreak is localized to a specific place or spreading widely in an entire community.