Michigan's coronavirus peak likely weeks away, Whitmer says

(4/2/2020) - Michigan is nowhere near the peak of coronavirus infections based on statistical modeling, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She expects the number of cases to continue climbing well into April and possibly into May.

“When we look at modeling, we know that we’re in for a tough three, four, five, six weeks here in front of us," Whitmer said. "So we’re far from out of the emergency that we find ourselves in.”

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, said a temporary coronavirus treatment facility is being set up in Detroit's TCF Center. More temporary medical facilities will be necessary around the state as COVID-19 spreads.

“The next several weeks are going to be very difficult – some of the most difficult we’ve ever faced," Khaldun said. "I encourage everyone to take this seriously and to heed the governor’s executive order to stay home and stay safe.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Michigan had more than 9,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 337 deaths blamed on the illness.

“I think it’s incumbent on every one of us to remember that each of those people was a Michigander with a story, with a family and friends who can’t mourn them as we traditionally would, because we can’t congregate," Whitmer said.

She believes the virus may have spread much wider than current testing shows, because there aren't enough tests available for everyone who should receive one.

“This disease is spreading very fast here in Michigan," Whitmer said. "We still don’t have enough tests to have the confidence that we know precisely how many people are carrying COVID-19. That’s why we’ve had to take such aggressive steps to mitigate the spread of this.”

She implored residents to stay home whenever possible and practice proper social distancing by remaining six feet apart if they must go out in public.

Whitmer said everyone needs to act as if they are carrying coronavirus, because they might have it and not feel any symptoms. One person can infect 40, and they can infect thousands more.

“COVID-19 will touch every one of our lives in some form or another, so we all must do our part,” she said.

State health officials also are recruiting more medical workers to staff the temporary facilities. Anyone with the proper training is asked to pitch in by visiting a state website set up to recruit help.

Khaldun said hospitals are running out of Albuterol and other drugs to treat breathing problems. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working to secure more stock.