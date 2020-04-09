Michigan's extended stay home order includes new restrictions on stores

(4/9/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer added some new restrictions for stores allowed to stay open with her extended "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order announced Thursday.

While grocery and hardware stores are allowed to remain open, they have to impose limits on the number of people inside and take steps to encourage social distancing among customers.

Large grocery and home improvement stores are limited to allowing four customers per 1,000 square feet of display space inside at any time.

Hardware and home improvement stores also are required to block off areas selling non-essential products, such as carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries and paint.

Small grocery and hardware stores have to limit the number of customers inside to 25% of their total occupancy limits under the fire code.

Customers must maintain proper social distancing at all times inside stores by staying six feet apart. Stores are required to place floor markings at six-foot intervals for customers to stand on while waiting in line.