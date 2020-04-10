Michigan's first coronavirus field hospital opens in Detroit

(4/10/2020) - Michigan's first coronavirus field hospital at the TCF Center in Detroit began accepting patients on Friday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers led a coalition of state and federal agencies that transformed the former Cobo Hall into a temporary medical center with nearly 1,000 beds in just nine days.

“Michigan is the state where innovation meets hard work, and the incredible efforts of all those involved to get this medical facility operational in under two weeks – from every level of government to health systems and partners all across Detroit – prove that once again,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Officials expect to transfer about 25 patients from Detroit-area hospitals on Friday and up to 250 patients by the end of next week.

“The TCF Regional Care Center will save lives and ensure those suffering some of the worst cases of COVID-19 get the critical care they need as cases in the state continue to grow,” Whitmer said.

The 350,000-square-foot TCF Regional Care Center includes a triage area, patient support services, staff changing areas, a pharmacy, administrative space and a command center.

Henry Ford Health System, McLaren Health Care, Beaumont Health and the Detroit Medical Center are providing critical support, staffing and resources for the facility.

Detroit-area hospitals have been filled nearly to capacity with COVID-19 patients as the outbreak spreads through Southeast Michigan.

The region has been designated a national hot spot for the illness with more than 17,000 confirmed cases and 912 deaths. That represents 85% of Michigan's coronavirus deaths and 80% of the state's confirmed cases.

“Southeast Michigan hospitals have been overwhelmed with the large number of COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “Expanding bed capacity will support our hospitals in managing the large influx of patients and making sure people are getting the best care possible.”

Patients who have been admitted to a traditional hospital for 48 hours may be transferred to the TCF Center. Ambulances are not taking patients there directly and no walk-in patients will be accepted.

Coronavirus patients who require intensive care or a ventilator will remain at traditional hospitals.

A FEMA public health team will provide staffing for the facility initially with additional teams arriving next week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is still seeking medical professionals to help staff the center.

Health officials are working to develop a second temporary hospital at the Suburban Showplace Center in Novi, which could take up to 1,000 patients. No date has been announced for that facility to open.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said state and federal teams are considering the possibility of opening a third alternate care site somewhere in Genesee County. No timeline has been announced for opening that facility.