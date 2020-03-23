Michigan's ninth coronavirus-related death reported in Washtenaw County

(3/23/20) - Michigan's ninth coronavirus-related death has been reported in Washtenaw County where officials now suspect community transmission, as the total number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise statewide.

Washtenaw County Health Department officials said in a release Sunday night that a man described as an "elderly, adult male with underlying health conditions," was hospitalized Saturday and died Sunday.

His death was the first attributed to COVID-19 in the county. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order closing personal care services like hair salons and spas for three weeks, starting Sunday.

