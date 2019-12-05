Michigan's porch pirate law takes effect Dec. 16

(12/5/2019) - Just in time for the Christmas gift giving season: A new law cracking down on package thieves is set to take effect in Michigan.

The law will create state penalties for porch pirates, giving more options for prosecutors at the state level. Repeat offenders could be looking at five years in prison, along with a $1,000 fine.

The bill's sponsor wants to remind people to do everything they can to safeguard against mail theft and to have a plan in place to regularly check mailboxes.

The law takes effect Dec. 16 -- just in time for last minute Christmas presents.