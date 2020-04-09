Michigan’s stay home order extended to April 30

(4/9/2020) – Michigan residents are required to stay home for three more weeks.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an extension of her “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order until April 30 on Thursday. Residents are required to stay home except for essential purposes, such as grocery shopping or exercising.

The order promotes social distancing, which public health experts say is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s clear that staying home is the most effective way we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan,” said Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “This aggressive action will help us protect more people and ease the strain on our health care system.”

Whitmer said further extensions are possible.

“This doesn’t mean everything will go back to normal on May 1,” she said. “But based on the data we have right now, this is the appropriate window for an extension."

Whitmer promised to maintain support for unemployed workers and small businesses affected by the order.

"We will get through this if we all continue to do our part,” she said.

The extension also includes new limits on how many people are allowed in stores and other enclosed spaces. Grocery and hardware stores are allowed to remain open, but they can only have four customers per 1,000 square feet space.

Hardware stores also are required to block off areas selling non-essential products, such as carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries and paint.

Small stores have to limit the number of customers inside to 25% of their total occupancy limits under the fire code.

Store customers must stay six feet apart and practice proper social distancing. Stores must place markings on the floor at six-foot intervals for customers to stand on while they wait in lines.

Whitmer initially imposed the stay home order on March 24 for a three-week term. At the time, Michigan only had 1,300 confirmed coronavirus cases. However, Michigan’s number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 20,000 and deaths are near 1,000 Thursday.

Hundreds of Michigan businesses are required to remain closed under the order. Restaurants are still limited to offering takeout or delivery service only as long as the order remains in effect.

The order also prohibits all gatherings of any size outside a single household.

The following activities are considered critical functions and allowed to continue during the shelter in place order:

-- Health care and public health.

-- Law enforcement, public safety and first responders.

-- Food and agriculture.

-- Energy.

-- Water and wastewater.

-- Transportation and logistics.

-- Public works.

-- Communications and information technology, including news media.

-- Other community-based government operations and essential functions.

-- Critical manufacturing.

-- Hazardous materials.

-- Financial services.

-- Chemical supply chains and safety.

-- Defense industrial base.