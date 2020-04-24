Michigan's stay home order extended; some restrictions added and removed

(4/24/2020) - Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order will remain in place for two additional weeks and now requires residents to wear face coverings in enclosed places.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the extension and some new provisions for the order on Friday. However, some restrictions on outdoor gatherings have been relaxed and some outdoor workers will be allowed to get back to work.

The stay home order will remain in place until May 15. It previously was scheduled to end on April 30.

“Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up. Social distancing is our best weapon to defeat this enemy,” Whitmer said.

She pointed out that coronavirus cases in Michigan have been increasing at a slower rate over the past few weeks, but the number of cases is still growing by several hundred each day.

“I want to be crystal clear: the overarching message today is still the same. We must all do our part by staying home and staying safe as much as possible,” Whitmer said.

Anyone entering an enclosed public space is required to wear a face covering, including employees at their workspaces. Homemade and non-medical grade masks will be allowed.

Masks are not required outdoors and nobody caught without a mask indoors will face a criminal penalty.

Whitmer also is allowing outdoor workers, such as landscapers, lawn service companies and plant nurseries, to reopen as along as they follow proper social distancing guidelines. Large retail stores will be allowed to open their garden centers, as well.

Whitmer also is allowing people to use motorized boats again and return to golf courses, but no motorized golf carts will be allowed. Boaters and golfers are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines.

Some travel restrictions also are being lifted, which will allow residents to drive to and from their second homes and cottages. However, Whitmer is strong discouraging residents from visiting vacation property.

She developed the changes in her orders in alignment with six other Midwest governors.