Mid-Michigan Co.Clerks form bipartisian effort to keep voters and workers safe at the polls

(06/25/2020)- 4 Mid Michigan County Clerks came together Thursday for a bipartisian effort to keep Michigan voters and workers safe-- when people head to polls for this year's election.

"We don't want a repeat of what happened in Wisconsin on April 7th when they had the Presidential primary where it's proven that over 50 poll workers were infected by coronavirus for taking the opportunity to vote," said Saginaw County Clerk, Michael Hanley,"

"Our average age of election inspectors in Midland County is 65. Which is we all know that is a very dangerous age for COVID. We asking people now whether or not they are going to be willing to work in August, we are probably about 5 percent no right now and I'm hoping that it doesn't take a big increase right before the election then we are really going to be scrambling," said Midland County Clerk, Ann Marany Midland.

VoteSafe Michigan calls for Congress to provide funding to cover all of the counties in Michigan.

The clerks said about $ 40 million is needed.

"We want to ask the federal government to step up one more time and provide the funding to the counties that are crippled fighting through the virus. An unsual amount of resources were spent to get through. But we need money to make sure that we have the correct processes the correct resources," said Genesee County Ckerk, John Gleason.

And while there has been a tremendous increase in the number of absentee ballots requested this year, the clerks say they want to make sure those who do decide to vote in person-- can do so safely.

And without concerns of voter fraud.

"There are so many things that are set up to protect the voter," said Isabella County Clerk, Minde b Lux.

"I hope i can speak for all of us that we want to ensure that the public has a right to excersise their preference," Hanley said

