Mid-Michigan airports preparing for local cases of Coronavirus

<"There's an interview process that's recommended by the CDC and Genesee County Health department where we just asked where you're coming from, were you overseas, how are you feeling, if you feel sick,"

Questions many airport personnel across the U-S are now asking passengers, including those at Flint Bishop International Airport due to the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus.

"There is a little heightened awareness here, we are just making sure, that if there is any problems or if anyone experiences any kind of sickness or illness on the flight that we take the necessary precautions recommended by the CDC," said Bishop Airport Director, Nino Sapone.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed five cases of the Coronavirus in the United States, so far.

Sapone said while the airport doesn't have international flights, passengers can arrive at Bishop from all over.

"The key is knowing where they are traveling from. If they are not traveling from that area where the virus is prevalent, then we treat it as just a regular passenger," Sapone said.

But if a situation does arise, Sapone said they are prepared to handle it in the air.

"They report it to the stewardess and there is in flight emergencies where they can call ahead and they would let the First Responders know that we have passenger coming not feeling well, that would happen in flight," He said.

And on the ground.

"Like anything else, its the awareness, knowing your surroundings, knowing if you have any symptoms, anything that's minor,can turn into something major," Sapone said.

Chinese officials announced Tuesday that 25 more people have died from the virus, raising the death toll to 106.