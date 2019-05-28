Mid Michigan American Red Cross on stand-by to help tornado victims

(05/28/19)- The images are devastating--- Two confirmed E-F-3 tornadoes rip across parts of Ohio and Indiana overnight.

Destroying just about everything in their path.

"We've had some crazy weather lately. There was over 50 tornadoes that have been reported by the National Weather Service over the weekend," said American Red Cross, Central Bay Chapter, Executive Director, Amy Meister.

Meister explains what's happening in the aftermath of the tornadoes.

"Right now, what the local Red Cross will do in those communities, they'll do assessments.And they'll make sure that the clients, the individuals are being taken care right now. From the assessment, they will start spanning the need for volunteers," Meister said.

Volunteers that may come from all over, including from right here in Mid Michigan.

"We did just get a call today, for emergency response vehicle drivers, those are the ones you see in the chapter offices.Those vehicles take supplies into needed areas." Meister said.

Meister says right now those drivers are on standby-- waiting to hit the road to help.

"Right now I know we have shelters set up in Ohio, there's two disaster relief operations set up, one in Indiana, one in Ohio. In Ohio, we have five shelters I believe set up, those numbers are changing as they assess the damage," Meister said.

Meister says as always, the need for volunteers is great.

"If they go to www.Red Cross.org if they interested in volunteering, contact the chapter office, our volunteers are in high demand," Meister said.