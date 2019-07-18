Mid-Michigan Cooling Centers for July 2019

(07/18/19) - With 72-hours of heat warnings in place as we head into the weekend, many events are making changes to keep people safe. Some are cancelling plans, others are putting extra safety measures in place for the crowds. We advise you check ahead before heading out because of the extreme forecast. And as always when things heat up outside, be sure to avoid leaving kids or pets in hot cars for any length of time.

Plan your outdoor activities wisely, take lots of breaks, drink extra water, and wear light, breathable clothing. Check on the senior citizen population too, the heat can be quite serious, especially with limited access to air conditioning.

If you need a place to go to cool off, you can always stop by a store or mall where they keep the temperature more controlled. Libraries or local museums are a good option too, just check their daily schedule/hours.

There is also a list of cooling centers opening specifically to serve as a shelter for those in need of a break from the heat. Many of them are area senior and community centers, so if you don’t see one on the list, give your local center a call.

Here is a fluid list of the locations made known to ABC12:

Genesee County

Brennan Community Center

Burton Senior Center

Carman-Ainsworth Senior Center

Carriage Town Ministries

Clio Senior Center

Davison-Richfield Senior Center

Eastside Senior Center

Flushing Senior Center

Forest Township Area Senior Center

Grand Blanc Senior Center

Hasselbring Community Center

Krapohl Senior Center

Loose Senior Center

Montrose Senior Center

North End Soup Kitchen

Oak Street Health

Pierce Senior Center

Swartz Creek Senior Center

The Swartz Creek Fire Department will be opening the hydrant behind station #1 to give kids of all ages a chance to cool off. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they’ll be doing it Thursday and Friday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day.

In Fenton Township, the Civic Community Center at 12060 Mantawauka Drive will use its lower level to the public as a cooling center. It will be open both Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For details associated with the following locations, click on the 'Related Links' section of this web article:

Bay County

Saginaw County

Shiawassee County

If you are traveling to the center of the state or know anyone in need of a cooling center in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties, there is a link to a complete list included in the list as well.

If you know if any other cooling centers in mid-Michigan, please comment below or call our newsroom at (810) 233-3130 to let us know, we can always add to this list. Stay safe!

As an added bonus, we're also including a link to an extensive local guide to splash pads, beaches, pools and water parks created by the Mid-Michigan Moms group as an option to keep cool in style. Make sure to pack extra sunscreen and water!

