Mid-Michigan doctor facing 20 felonies for child pornography possession

(3/11/2020) - A Mid-Michigan doctor is facing up to 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Andrew Keri, 43, is an emergency room doctor in Standish.

Michigan State Police and the Genesee County prosecutor say there is no evidence Keri touched any of his patients or their family members inappropriately. They say he was simply downloading videos for himself.

"Each action, each download is a separate crime," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

He said charging Keri is one of many cases that will hopefully eventually lead them to shutting down the production of child pornography.

"In this case we have 3 year olds up to 12 year olds doing things that they shouldn't be doing," Leyton said. "And, they're clearly being forced into it by adults. So the adults forcing them into it are the real criminals, are the real people I'd like to get at. But, this individual who downloads it is fostering that type of activity. That's why this is such a dangerous crime."

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit caught onto Keri in October 2019. Since then, they served at least two search warrants, leading to Keri's arrest this week.

He's charged with 20 felonies -- 10 counts each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

"The Michigan State Police did a very thorough job in this case," Leyton said. "This is a 47-page police report sitting here on my desk, depicting what happened."

Records show the Grand Blanc man has worked at various hospitals in communities along the Saginaw Bay. Most recently, ABC12 confirmed Keri served as an emergency room doctor at Ascension Standish Hospital.

"We're seeing more and more good people, people that you would never believe that could be involved in child pornography, getting caught up in that addiction," defense attorney Mike Manley said.

He's representing Keri and made it clear he does not believe the doctor is a danger to the community.

Manley said he's worked on a number of these cases, and nearly every time it's the person's first offense. He blames addiction.

"It's tragic. These are very tough cases," Manley said. "They're sad, children get exploited and you have to balance that with the person on the other side that may have slid down that slippery slope."

ABC12 reached out to Ascension for a comment on the doctor's arrest. The hospital system has not returned a request for comment.