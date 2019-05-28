Mid Michigan Farmers hit hard by heavy rain

(05/27/2019) - Mid Michigan farmers are still reeling from Saturday's heavy rain. With seed already in the ground, the fear of rot is real.

"I would say this field here will be probably alllright," said farmer Tim Hecht.

While the Soybeans planted on his 400 acres of property in Buena Vista Township look like they'll make it, it's a different story on the land Hecht is farming just a few miles down the road in Frankenmuth Township.

"There's some of them here that are just soft, very mushy, where they deteriorate," he explained, "these are rotting."

Hecht says the fate of this crop is up-in-the-air:

"Time will tell, time will tell," he noted. "We'll know more in a week,two weeks, you know."

He says he may replant his soybeans.

Hecht is also worried about the corn acreage he owns. While he has insurance, that only covers his input costs.

This land he farms in Frankenmuth Township sits right next to the Weiss Centennial Farm.

"We had about 60 acres of our crops under water," said Joanmarie Weiss.

Weiss says four inches of rain fell on their dairy farm on Saturday, the last thing they needed in the wake of a cool, wet spring on the land where they also grow soybeans and corn.

"Our corn is just barely coming through the ground," Weiss said,"and it should poke through. The soybeans here in this field are a little bit harder, because soybeans don't go through crust."

As Dairy farmers, Weiss says they can re-plant corn though July 1st, and still harvest a crop to feed their cows.

All the farmers acknowledged the need for drier weather right now.

"We need some sun," said Hecht, "we need warmer temperatures now."

"God has a plan and he's taken care of us for 32 years," said Weiss," and he'll continue."

Some help may be on the way for corn and soybean farmers hurt by the trade policies with China.

President Donald Trump has pledged 16 billion dollars in farm aid.

The first of three payments likely to be made in July or August of this year.