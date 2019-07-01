Mid-Michigan Fireworks Celebrations 2019

(07/01/19) - Each summer, Michiganders look forward to celebrating Independence Day with Fourth of July cookouts, community festivals, camping trips, time on the lake, and of course… fireworks. For those that enjoy a good show, there is nothing quite like taking in a colorful display, whether you stay close to home or travel to a favorite spot or new location. Be sure to plan extra time for traffic, pack your bug spray, a couple blankets to cozy up with and glow-sticks for the kids. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of 2019 fireworks shows across Mid-Michigan happening July 3-6. Have fun, be safe and remember to keep pets and those sensitive to loud noises in mind as you plan your own celebrations.

July 3:

Chesaning (Saginaw Co.)

Showboat Park: Details

Corunna (Shiawassee Co.)

Short Show, McCurdy Park

http://www.corunna4th.org

Frankenmuth (Saginaw Co.)

Heritage Park

https://www.frankenmuth.org/calendar/volkslaufe-peoples-race-independence-day-celebration/

Harrison (Clare Co.)

Clare County Fairgrounds

https://www.harrisonchamber.com/events

Ortonville (Oakland Co.)

Brandon High School

https://www.facebook.com/events/440431340046291/

July 4:

Bay City (Bay Co.)

Wenonah Park/Veterans Memorial Park

(1st Show: 15 minutes)

https://baycityfireworksfestival.com/

Beaverton (Gladwin Co.)

Ross Lake

https://www.beavertononline.com/special-events.html

Clio (Genesee Co.)

Downtown Entertainment District

https://www.facebook.com/events/448141779325057/

Corunna (Shiawassee Co.)

Enhanced Show, McCurdy Park

http://www.corunna4th.org

Fenton Freedom Festival (Genesee Co.)

Silver Lake Park

http://www.fentonchamber.com/pages/Freedom%20Festival

Flint (Genesee Co.)

Riverbank Park (Pre-show concert: Atwood Stadium)

https://www.abc12.com/content/news/3rd-Annual-Fourth-of-July-FSO-concert--grand-fireworks-display-at-Atwood-Stadium-511917442.html

Holly (Oakland Co.)

Lakeside Memorial Park

https://mix923fm.iheart.com/calendar/event/5d1257b979cc70a92387bd1f/

Lapeer (Lapeer Co.)

Rolland Warner Middle School

https://lapeerareachamber.org/event/4th-of-july-fireworks-display/

Midland (Midland Co.), Dow Diamond

https://cityofmidlandmi.gov/995/Fourth-of-July-Celebration

Montrose Township (Genesee Co.)

Barber Park

http://www.montrosetownship.org/

North Branch (Lapeer Co.)

North Branch High School

http://www.northbranchvillage.org/4th%20of%20July%20Schedule.pdf

Oscoda (Iosco Co.)

Oscoda Beach Park

http://oscoda.com/event/4th-of-july-celebrations/

Port Austin (Huron Co.)

Port Austin Harbor

https://portaustinarea.com/

Saginaw (Saginaw Co.)

Ojibway Island

https://www.saginaw-mi.com/

Sanford Lake (Midland Co.)

Community of Christ Campground

https://sanfordlakeassociation.org/fireworks

West Branch (Ogemaw Co.)

Houghton Avenue, Downtown

https://www.facebook.com/WestBranchFireworks/

July 5:

Bay City (Bay Co.)

Wenonah Park/Veterans Memorial Park

(2nd Show: 15 minutes)

https://baycityfireworksfestival.com/

Caseville (Huron Co.)

Caseville Harbor Breakwall

http://casevillechamber.com/calendar.asp?FestivalType=0

July 6:

Arenac County

Mouth of the Au Gres River/E. Huron Rd

https://www.facebook.com/CelebratingArenac/

Bay City (Bay Co.)

Wenonah Park/Veterans Memorial Park

(3rd Show/Grand Finale: 36 minutes)

https://baycityfireworksfestival.com/

Lake Isabella (Isabella Co.)

Clubhouse Drive

https://www.evensi.us/lake-isabella-fireworks/315738132

Otter Lake (Lapeer Co.),

Village Campground & Park

https://www.facebook.com/events/472352916865175/

Port Hope (Huron Co.)

Hope Activity Center

http://porthopemich.com/index.php/4th-of-july-festival/

St. Helen (Roscommon Co.)

Airport Runway

http://www.sainthelenchamber.net/community_events.html

