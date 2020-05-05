Mid-Michigan hospitals address delayed surgeries and procedures

(05/05/2020)--"For several weeks now, going on a few months, we've been putting off a number of surgeries,""said ER doctor, Michael Jaggi.

Dr Michael Jaggi is the chief medical officer and Director of the Emergency Room at Hurley Medical Center.

Hurley, as well as other healthcare facilties around the state, have been treating coronavirus patients- while still addressing the needs of other patients during the pandemic.

“There was fairly complicated classification system that came out at the very beginning of this pandemic that we all embraced and supported and we were able to prioritize certain types of surgeries and categorize them as elective, semi-elective, and then we got into the urgent,” Jaggi said.

That meant thousands of procedures, deemed non-essentional by executive order signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer back on March 21st--were delayed while Michigan was under a state of emergency.

Dr Jaggi said while they have continued performing trauma and emergencies surgeries, others are reaching the point of urgency as well.

"Now we've gotten into the orthopedic world for hips and knees. There's some cardiac surgeries, vascular surgeries that need to done, and really important, cancer surgeries. So a lot of those types of surgeries, we went into the pandemic, we put on the back burner, but now the time has elapsed , quite a few of those surgeries are really reaching the state of being urgent now and creating quite a bit of anxiety with patients," Jaggi said.

While healthcare has always been about the safety of the patient, Jaggi said as they learn more about COVID-19, the way they operate, will evolve.

“The goal is to make the experience, a good experience, but a safe one for everybody involved,” he said.