Mid-Michigan Renaissance Festival transforms into Enchanted Forest this weekend

(06/22/19) - The Mid-Michigan Renaissance Festival is happening this weekend and next in Vassar. The festival has brought back the Enchanted Forest where German history and fairy tales come to life.

Cast members Erin Palmer and Leon Kratz who play the Fairy Godmother and Jacob Grimm stopped by the ABC12 studio to tell us more about it.

Entertainers Gabe Humphrey and Travis Palmer who play Booper and Peeves also shared a short juggling demonstration Saturday morning.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

