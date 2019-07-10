Mid-Michigan Solar Farm decision postponed

Several dozen families are speaking out against a new solar farm in mid-Michigan. Caledonia Township leaders had planned to move forward with the 200-acre project Wednesday night.

A Florida developer wants to cover this land in Shiawassee County's Caledonia Township with solar panels to generate renewable power for Consumers Energy.

There was a small hiccup postponing that decision. Township leaders accidentally put the wrong date on a flyer about tonight's meeting. So, the township attorney suggested they move the date to August 7th to allow everyone the chance to voice their opinions.

Despite that move it didn't stop several others from speaking out about this solar farm sitting behind their backyards.

“We preferred that they take it to a more rural site where fewer to no people are impacted."

"I know that you can look at those ordinances and you make a respectful decision especially on the views and the landscaping views.”

Renergetica wants to build 72,000 solar panels on more than 200 acres in Shiawassee County.

The Florida based solar company is looking to invest more than 30 million dollars of infrastructure near Lyons road.

A representative from the company was there at the meeting. He says this is one of 32 solar projects in development in all of Michigan.

This project happens to be near a Consumers Energy station. Consumers Energy is looking to generate five gigawatts of Solar Energy in the next 35 years.

A few people at the meeting say they're not against solar Energy. They just don't want to look at the panels.

Many of them brought up more needs to be done to block the view. Even suggesting the company on planting evergreen trees.

An attorney with the company says the submitted proposal goes above the requirements needed.

“But to say a land owner is totally helpless and is having this forced on them and that they don't have any choice again that's not really accurate. Because someone could plant their own evergreen on their own property or wherever they wanted. Not ideal and I know that's not going to be a popular, but it's a point that needs to be made."