Mid-Michigan UAW members show sympathy for workers impacted by plant closures in tentative deal

(10/18/19) - UAW Strike Day 33:

General Motors would permanently close three plants, including the one in Lordstown, Ohio if a tentative agreement is ratified in the coming days by members of the United Auto Workers union.

That is devastating news to many UAW members who hoped that Lordstown Assembly, Warren Transmission and Baltimore Operations would remain open despite an announcement in November announcing the closures and restructuring.

The Detroit-Hamtramck plant was also on the chopping block but negotiators were able to save it.

RELATED: GM to lay off up to 14K workers, close as many as 5 plants

The Lordstown plant, which formerly produced the Chevy Cruze, is currently unallocated.

Not only did dozens of workers travel from Ohio to Detroit Thursday to make their wishes clear to keep the plant open, but on the picket lines in Bay City Friday there was also much sympathy for Lordstown workers.

"I kind of feel sorry for them that GM was not able to get them a product," Maurice Jones said.

This is the second time Maurice Jones has talked to ABC12. The Detroit native transferred to Bay City Powertrain in April from Lordstown.

"We tried to do our best when we realized the situation for the workers in those plants by the assistance package we were able to negotiate and because the unions exist we were able to do that," Brian Rothenberg said Thursday.

Thursday in Detroit UAW leaders confirmed that the Lordstown plant would permanently close if the tentative agreement is ratified, but in the deal GM would provide assistance packages to workers.

"That helps to a certain degree but some people have sick parents and they don't want to be away from their families. Some people have kids in school and they have to just up and leave," Jones said.

President of UAW Local 362 Pedro Santos says of their 390 members about 50 of them are temporary workers and a handful are transfers from Lordstown.

Thursday dozens of members of UAW Local 1112 in Ohio flooded the Renaissance Center to state their case to leadership for rejecting the TA as presented. Neil Nicastro, who transferred from Lordstown to Missouri, said he is even more uncertain as membership gets ready to vote.

"I don't know how it'll affect me down the line. I've already been transferred to Missouri already," Nicastro said. "So I've been commuting back and forth and that's tough as it is now."