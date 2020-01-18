Mid-Michigan VFW Post 3087 closing its doors, holding public auction to clear building

(01/18/2020) - A mid-Michigan organization for veterans is shutting down.

VFW Post 3087 in Flint Township has been around since the 1930's, but it's closing its doors for good.

Membership at Post 3087 has been declining in recent years. On Saturday, many of the members gathered for a public auction for things like a shuffleboard table, a full bar, and pool tables. Items that once brought members together to relax and unwind are now sold and dispersed.

Since the VFW is closing their doors, Cole's Auction Service helped selling the contents of the building.

About 350 items were auctioned off to the highest bidder for several hours. More of those items included tables, chairs, pots, pans, and a full commercial kitchen. The crowd was filled, drawing crowds from outside the state.

One member has been there for 12 years and served in the Army during Vietnam. He says with dropping membership, the income is not what it used to be, and expenses have stayed the same, if not gone up.

"It's kind of a sad thing seeing it go down, but we've been fighting this battle for quite some time. Our battle here is kind of just coming to the end," Dave Collins said. Collins has been a member for 12 years and served in the Army during Vietnam.

Although the building is closing, the charter will still continue on a smaller building to manage a smaller membership.