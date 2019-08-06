Mid-Michigan Votes: Flint and Burton Mayoral Races

(8/6/2019) - The polls have closed and the results are starting to come in as voters in two mid-Michigan communities select who will move on to the November general election.

In Flint, according to the Genesee County Clerk, it appears Mayor Karen Weaver and Sheldon Neeley will face off in November.

So far, Danny Wells and Duane Haskins have captured the top votes in the race for Burton Mayor.

You can view the latest Genesee and Saginaw County numbers for other races and millages by clicking on the election links.