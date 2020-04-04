Mid-Michigan Walmart shoppers adapt to new store policies

(4/4/20) - A Mid-Michigan Walmart store opened to a line of people Saturday with the start of new store policies across the country.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said it will allow no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet inside at a given time.

Shoppers waiting to go in will be asked to line up outside at a safe distance.

The company said there would only be one-way movement in the stores once customers were inside.

Walmart said the changes were part of an effort to protect staff and customers.

ABC 12 watched as the line started to form before the Fenton store opened Saturday morning.

While many customers allowed space between each other, some appeared to be less than six feet apart.

