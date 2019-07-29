Mid-Michigan academy moving to a four-day school week

(07/29/19) - Fridays will now be optional for students at the Saginaw Learn to Earn Academy.

A four-day school week proposal submitted in May by the alternative public school has been approved by the Michigan Department of Education.

The school, chartered by the Saginaw ISD, is open to all Saginaw County students and serves students in grades 7-12, ages 12-26. According to their website, the mission of Saginaw Learn to Earn Academy is to provide a quality education that engages and empowers students, now and in the future, to succeed in school, work and their community.

The schedule change means L2EA students will be required to attend school Monday through Thursday. Fridays will be reserved for special programs, make-up work, tutoring, or other activities.

In a news released, the academy says, "students may also be required to attend on Fridays in order to participate in a Positive Alternative to Suspension program or to receive academic interventions."

The goal is to support students in flexible ways to increase their opportunities for success in school. Staff members say they're excited to have Fridays reserved as an extra day of individualized learning as needed.

If you'd like to know more about the Saginaw Learn to Earn Academy, visit the website we've provided with this web article.

