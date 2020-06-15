Mid-Michigan beauty salons reopen amid pandemic

(6/15/20) - Mid-Michigan beauty salons reopened Monday after being closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cosmetology was among a handful of industries waiting to reopen in the region. Harlow's Day Spa in Grand Blanc was one of many that welcomed clients after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relaxed an executive order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Hairstylist Jeni Palmer said the salon was working on making up three months of appointments.

"Extra hours, extra days. I think I have like 10-hour days for the next six days," she said.

Still, Palmer was relieved and happy to be working again. Her client, Pam Briggs, agreed.

"I'm just really excited -- excited to get my haircut. I'm really happy for the girls to get back," she said.

The state put out safety guidelines for salons, including practice social distancing, increase cleaning and disinfection and keep accurate records of customers' appointments to help with contact tracing.

There are no magazines or coffee stations and physical barriers like sneeze guards are required. An industry trade group also put out safety guidelines.

Some stylists were reaching out to their clients to set up an appointment. They said customers were also welcome to call, and they'll answer any questions they might have about the changes.